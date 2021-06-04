Gamecock hoops assistant leaving for Big 10 gig

South Carolina is losing its longest-tenured assistant.

Bruce Shingler is leaving South Carolina and taking an assistant coaching job at Maryland under head coach Mark Turgeon, a source confirmed to GamecockCentral.

Shingler interviewed this week.

Maryland had a coaching vacancy after Bino Ranson left for DePaul.

Shingler has deep ties to the Maryland area, having coached Bladensburg (Md.) High School and DC Assault based out of Washington D.C. that included a lot of Maryland-based players.

He's also from the area.



Shingler is the assistant who's been on staff the longest, taking over in May of 2016 after four seasons as an assistant at Towson and was part of South Carolina's Final Four season in 2016-17. He also spent time with Martin at Kansas State as an administrative assistant.

Since coming to South Carolina, Shingler's worked with the Gamecocks' guards.

His departure leaves the Gamecocks looking for an assistant coach in consecutive seasons.

Martin brought in Will Bailey from St. Louis last offseason to replace a retiring Perry Clark. South Carolina's longest serving assistant now is Chuck Martin, who came on staff the offseason after the Final Four run in 2017 for a departing Matt Figger.