Gamecock offer big moment for priority target Kyle Greene
South Carolina typically doesn’t extend offers to many rising sophomores, but Kyle Greene was one of them.
The Gamecocks extended the offer to the 2024 guard who grew up miles from campus who grew up attending South Carolina games with his family.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news