Published Sep 15, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Lose Heartbreaker vs. LSU
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Alan and Caleb discuss a heartbreaking 36-33 loss for the Gamecocks against LSU.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

