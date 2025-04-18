Dawn Staley hires Southern Cal assistant Wendale Farrow to fill out staff

South Carolina women's basketball has a full coaching staff again.

Less than a month after former assistant Winston Gandy announced he wa accepting the head coaching job at Grand Canyon, Dawn Staley filled the vacant spot on her staff by hiring Wendale Farrow from Southern Cal.

“We struck gold in bringing Wendale into our Gamecock family,” Staley said in an official statement. “He is an accomplished young coach who has been part of every aspect of successful programs, and that journey has made him a seasoned, complete coach from Xs and Os to player development to recruiting to community service. We’re excited to see the huge impact he will make on our team and Columbia.”

Farrow spent four seasons with the Trojans, helping the program land 2023 No. 1 overall recruit JuJu Watkins and helping the team get to back-to-back Elite Eights. Prior to working in Los Angeles, Farrow was on staff for five years at Cal and spent one year in the SEC with Vanderbilt.

He will be the third person in four years to hold the role after Gandy took over for now Bowling Green head coach Fred Chmiel prior to the 2023-24 season. Farrow joins mainstays Lisa Boyer, Jolette Law, Khadijah Sessions and Mary Wooley on Staley's staff.

