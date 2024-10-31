Advertisement

Tuesday Football Media Availability Live Updates (Texas A&M Week)

Tuesday Football Media Availability Live Updates (Texas A&M Week)

Live updates on football player media availability before the Texas A&M game.

 • Alan Cole
Takeaways: Women's Basketball handles Clayton State in exhibiton

Takeaways: Women's Basketball handles Clayton State in exhibiton

Some takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball's final tune-up.

 • Alan Cole
Gamecock QB Target Discusses Top Schools

Gamecock QB Target Discusses Top Schools

Sam Spiegelman with more

 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick

South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick

The trip to Nashville is set.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC

Another game, another primetime opportunity.

 • Alan Cole

Published Oct 31, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: A Spooky A&M Football Preview
Caleb Alexander
Caleb and Alan discuss the #Gamecocks upcoming matchup with the #Aggies.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

