Tuesday Football Media Availability Live Updates (Texas A&M Week)
Live updates on football player media availability before the Texas A&M game.
• Alan Cole
Takeaways: Women's Basketball handles Clayton State in exhibiton
Some takeaways from South Carolina women's basketball's final tune-up.
• Alan Cole
South Carolina at Vanderbilt football set for 4:15 p.m. kick
The trip to Nashville is set.
• Alan Cole
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC
Another game, another primetime opportunity.
• Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: A Spooky A&M Football Preview
Caleb and Alan discuss the #Gamecocks upcoming matchup with the #Aggies.
We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop
