Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Citrus Bowl Breakdown and A Look Ahead

Alan and Caleb talk about the #Gamecocks 21-17 loss to Illinois and look ahead to 2025.
We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop.
Alan and Caleb talk about the #Gamecocks 21-17 loss to Illinois and look ahead to 2025.
We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop.
Staff Picks and viewing guide for New Year's bowls and playoff games.
The latest from Sam Spiegelman.
Murray-Boyles Scores 22, Leads Carolina By PresbyterianGamecocks have now COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles
The final preview for the Citrus Bowl.
South Carolina is focused on finishing 2024 with a win, but the Citrus Bowl is also an early audition for 2025.
Staff Picks and viewing guide for New Year's bowls and playoff games.
The latest from Sam Spiegelman.
Murray-Boyles Scores 22, Leads Carolina By PresbyterianGamecocks have now COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles