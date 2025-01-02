Published Jan 2, 2025
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Citrus Bowl Breakdown and A Look Ahead
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Alan and Caleb talk about the #Gamecocks 21-17 loss to Illinois and look ahead to 2025.

