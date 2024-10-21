Advertisement
Staff Picks: Week 8
Staff picks and viewing guide for Week 8 of the college football season.
• Stephen Anderson
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Another Opportunity vs. OU
Alan and Caleb break down the #Gamecocks matchup with the #Sooners.
• Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Keeps Recruiting Momentum Going, Lands J'Zavien Currence
South Carolina football added to its 2026 class on Thursday afternoon.
• Alan Cole
Dawn Staley: Joyce Edwards 'Only Going To Get Better'
Dawn Staley made some lofty comparisons for Joyce Edwards, then said she could get even better.
• Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Score Resounding Road Win At OU
Caleb and Alan reflect on the #Gamecocks 35-9 road win in Norman.
We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- WDE
- S
- SDE
- OLB
- WR
- ATH
- WR
- PRO
