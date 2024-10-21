Advertisement

Staff Picks: Week 8

Staff Picks: Week 8

Staff picks and viewing guide for Week 8 of the college football season.

 • Stephen Anderson
STAR POWER: Carolina at Oklahoma

STAR POWER: Carolina at Oklahoma

A star comparison between the two teams.

 • Perry McCarty
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Another Opportunity vs. OU

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Another Opportunity vs. OU

Alan and Caleb break down the #Gamecocks matchup with the #Sooners.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Keeps Recruiting Momentum Going, Lands J'Zavien Currence

South Carolina Keeps Recruiting Momentum Going, Lands J'Zavien Currence

South Carolina football added to its 2026 class on Thursday afternoon.

 • Alan Cole
Dawn Staley: Joyce Edwards 'Only Going To Get Better'

Dawn Staley: Joyce Edwards 'Only Going To Get Better'

Dawn Staley made some lofty comparisons for Joyce Edwards, then said she could get even better.

 • Alan Cole

Published Oct 21, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Score Resounding Road Win At OU
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Caleb and Alan reflect on the #Gamecocks 35-9 road win in Norman.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

