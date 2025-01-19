Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Portal Superlatives and Basketball Updates
South Carolina needed all 40 minutes to finally put Alabama away.
Live updates from another big game for South Carolina women's basketball.
Welcome back to our series exploring the most fascinating stories in Gamecock history.
South Carolina's search for its first SEC win continues after a heartbreaking 66-63 loss at Vanderbilt on Wednesday
Another award for South Carolina's starting quarterback.
South Carolina needed all 40 minutes to finally put Alabama away.
Live updates from another big game for South Carolina women's basketball.
Welcome back to our series exploring the most fascinating stories in Gamecock history.