Published Nov 25, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Take Care of Business On Chaotic Weekend
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alan and Caleb break down South Carolina's 56-12 win over Wofford ahead of the biggest Palmetto Bowl in recent memory.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop