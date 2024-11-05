Advertisement

Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

South Carolina has it's first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend. 

 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Basketball Opening Night Live Thread

South Carolina Basketball Opening Night Live Thread

Live updates on both basketball games tonight.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Alan Cole
Behind the box score: Texas A&M

Behind the box score: Texas A&M

A second look at South Carolina's success on the ground against Texas A&M.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
South Carolina football vs. Missouri set for 4:15 on SEC Network

South Carolina football vs. Missouri set for 4:15 on SEC Network

It's a familiar time slot for South Carolina football.

 • Alan Cole
WBB: The Repeat Tour Begins- Michigan Preview

WBB: The Repeat Tour Begins- Michigan Preview

South Carolina begins their title defense tonight in Las Vegas.

 • Stephen Anderson

Published Nov 5, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Win A Huge SEC Night Game At Home
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb
Alan, Caleb and Pauline discuss the #Gamecocks win over Texas A&M

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

