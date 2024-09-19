Advertisement
Published Sep 19, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing SC vs. Akron with Coach McCarty
Default Avatar
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Coach Perry McCarty and Alan break down the Gamecocks matchup with the Akron Zips this Saturday night.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

Advertisement
Advertisement