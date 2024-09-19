Advertisement
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing SC vs. Akron with Coach McCarty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alan and Caleb discuss a heartbreaking 36-33 loss for the Gamecocks against LSU.
South Carolina might have some gripes with officiating, but has to look in the mirror more than anything after Saturday.
The College Gameday game of the week certainly didn't disappoint from an entertainment standpoint. South Carolina fans
Alan and Caleb discuss a heartbreaking 36-33 loss for the Gamecocks against LSU.