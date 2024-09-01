Advertisement

in other news

STAR POWER: Carolina vs Old Dominion

STAR POWER: Carolina vs Old Dominion

A star comparison between the two teams.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Flip Watch, ODU Visitor's List

Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Flip Watch, ODU Visitor's List

The 2024 Season kicks off this season with a home game vs. ODU, and that means it's time for recruits to take visits to

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing ODU, Season Long Predictions

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing ODU, Season Long Predictions

Alan and Caleb get you set for the kick off of the 2024 season.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander
Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Old Dominion Week)

Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Old Dominion Week)

The final injury report before the season opener.

 • Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 1

Staff Picks: Week 1

Viewing Guide and Picks for Week 1 of the 2024 CFB season.

 • Stephen Anderson

in other news

STAR POWER: Carolina vs Old Dominion

STAR POWER: Carolina vs Old Dominion

A star comparison between the two teams.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Flip Watch, ODU Visitor's List

Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up: Flip Watch, ODU Visitor's List

The 2024 Season kicks off this season with a home game vs. ODU, and that means it's time for recruits to take visits to

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing ODU, Season Long Predictions

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing ODU, Season Long Predictions

Alan and Caleb get you set for the kick off of the 2024 season.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander
Published Sep 1, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Reacting To The Gamecocks 23-19 Win Over ODU
Default Avatar
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alan and Caleb break down the lows and highs from the Gamecocks season opener.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

Advertisement
Advertisement