South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner will step away from his role, as confirmed on a Board of Trustees conference call Friday morning.

Tanner will remain in his role until a new Athletics Director is hired, but after that he will transition into a new title with the university, officially called the "Senior Advisor to The President" in a job which will involve consulting the new AD, fundraising and other jobs around the athletics department.

The new title runs through at least Jun. 30, 2028, with an option to extend it further if both parties are happy with the progress.

Tanner has been in the role as South Carolina's Athletics Director since 2012, shortly after he retired as head baseball coach.

*************************************************************************

Want to continue toe conversation? Head on over to the insider's forum for news, notes and live updates on all things South Carolina athletics.