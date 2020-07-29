The Gamecocks officially added two players into the fold Wednesday afternoon.

After getting back AJ Lawson for his junior season, the Gamecocks announced the addition of Ford Cooper to the roster as a walk-on to this year's team.

"We also would like to announce the addition of Ford Cooper to our team," Martin said. "After playing last year at Missouri State, he turned down numerous scholarship offers to pay his own way and be a part of our program. We're excited to have Ford join our team."

Cooper, who's originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, played one season at Missouri State before opting to transfer and come to South Carolina.

Since he's a transfer, Cooper will have to sit out for a season before being able to play at South Carolina.

In 27 games last season at Missouri State Cooper averaged 1.9 points, one rebound and 1.1 assists while shooting 29.2 percent from the field. He did shoot 37.1 percent from three, though, and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-win season and are returning now eight of their top 10 scorers and minute-getters from the 2019-20 squad.