Although it did add Greenville native Davis Beville as a preferred walk-on last week, South Carolina football still needed another answer at quarterback in the transfer portal.

Multiple sources are reporting that the Gamecocks have now found it with Robby Ashford, a transfer quarterback with SEC experience heading to his third school.

Ashford spent the first two seasons of his college career at Oregon in 2020 and 2021, although he did not hit the field either season as a backup to Bo Nix. Finally, prior to the 2022 season, he went to the school Nix originated at, transferring to Auburn.

Over the last two seasons, he played 22 games for the Tigers, throwing nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, although also proving himself a prolific rusher with 12 touchdowns on the ground and 199 attempts for 927 yards overall.

Ashford joins Beville, expected starter LaNorris Sellers, and incoming true freshman Dante Reno as full-time members of the quarterback room, with converted wide receiver Luke Doty still in the mix with the potential to occasionally work under center.

South Carolina now stands at 88 scholarship players, three above the limit with the spring transfer window opening on Apr. 16.

