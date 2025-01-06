Gamecocks Add Troy OL In The Portal

South Carolina got a sizable addition to their portal class today with the addition of 6'4" 310 Lbs OL Boaz Stanley, who entered the portal after two seasons at Troy following a year at Georgia Military.

This past season, as a RS Sophomore, Boaz played 786 snaps across 12 games, earning snaps both at Center and Right Tackle. The Gamecocks were likely interested in his experience at Center with that being their biggest need along the OL remaining.

Boaz allowed just 2 sacks in 405 passing situations last season, and was not called for a penalty all season long. While there will undoubtedly be a step up between the competition level he faced at Troy, and life in the SEC, his experience should provide some depth on the two deep at a position of need.

He should have two years of eligibility remaining. Boaz earned All-State honors as a Senior in Georgia, one of the most competitive prep battlegrounds in the country. During his one-year stint at Georgia Military, he earned freshman All-American honors with 60-plus knockdown blocks.