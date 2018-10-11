For the first time since 2015, the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) are wearing white helmets with black jerseys and black pants as they take on Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday.

The color combination was last worn in this order for the Gamecocks’ 24-14 loss to Florida in 2015, though that game saw South Carolina wear the much maligned tail-feather helmets.

Saturday will also mark the first time this season that the Gamecocks have not worn the garnet Script Carolina helmets at home, as the Gamecocks will return to the traditional white Block C helmets.

The last time this exact combination was worn, Block C helmets and all, was the Gamecocks’ 19-10 victory over Vanderbilt in 2015. That game was the first game played following the sudden retirement of Steve Spurrier.

Overall, the Gamecocks have a 1-4 record when wearing a white helmet with an all-black uniform and an 0-4 record against Texas A&M. South Carolina hopes to buck both of those trends this weekend and notch a winning record, overall and in conference, at the halfway point of the 2018 campaign.

Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at 3:30 PM ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.