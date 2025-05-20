Published May 20, 2025
2027 South Carolina QB Target Earns Rivals Camp MVP Honors
Fisher Brewer  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
2027 four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson out of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga., took home MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 21 offers already on the table, Johnson continues to rise in the national conversation and will now get the opportunity to compete for his fifth star at the Rivals Five-Star event in Indianapolis.

South Carolina has been firmly in the mix for Johnson, who made the trip to Columbia on April 18 for the Gamecocks’ spring game. There, he got an up-close look at the quarterback room — including LaNorris Sellers, Air Noland, and Cutter Woods. One day later, on April 19, Johnson received an offer from the Gamecocks, who made a strong impression on the 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal-caller.

As a sophomore, Johnson threw for 1,799 yards with a 67% completion rate, adding 16 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. He also recently had a standout showing at the Elite 11 Tampa Regional, continuing to prove himself as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

Here’s what Rivals national analyst Sam Spiegelman had to say about Johnson’s MVP performance in Atlanta:


"Johnson captured MVP honors in a stacked field of passers from the Southeast competing in Atlanta. Johnson throws with torque and is extremely accurate — throwing short and intermediate passes and also attacking downfield. The four-star prospect layered throws and was able to balance his touch with his fastball, and was consistently placing the ball anywhere he wanted on the field Sunday."
Sam Spiegelman