SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

From South Carolina media relations

Gamecock basketball is right around the corner, and South Carolina Athletics is excited to announce the 2019-20 Gamecock Tipoff, set for Fri., Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m., in downtown Columbia.

The event, which features both the Carolina men's and women's basketball teams, will be held on Hampton Street and Boyd Plaza (in front of the Columbia Museum of Art) in downtown Columbia. At the free event, fans will be able to get an up-close look at the Gamecocks, enjoy food and games, and also have an autograph session with the teams.

More details about the event will be released soon.