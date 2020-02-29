The NFL Combine 2020 is taking place in Indianapolis from Wednesday to Sunday this week and the South Carolina football team has five representatives participating in this year's event. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, defensive end D.J. Wonnum, running back Rico Dowdle, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and punter Joseph Charlton are the five Gamecocks in Indy and we'll post the latest from reports out of the combine below.

SATURDAY Defensive linemen and running backs are scheduled for on-field work on Saturday, meaning the Gamecocks' Rico Dowdle, D.J. Wonnum and Joseph Charlton will be front and center on the NFL Network.

FRIDAY South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle went through the testing portion of the combine on Friday, posting a 40-yard dash of 4.54-seconds, a vertical leap of 38 inches and a broad jump of 127 inches. All of those combined for an "athleticism score" of 92, second among running backs at the combine, according to the NFL's next gen stats by AWS. Dowdle File: Height - 5-11 Weight - 213 pounds Arms - 31 3/8 inches Hands - 9 1/2 inches NFL.com Evaluation: There are strengths and areas that need improvement, but when it is all said and done, Dowdle has pro size, vision and toughness as a runner. His elusiveness is created with vision rather than wiggle and he's more determined than punishing as a finisher. His tape was great to start the 2019 season but faded after an injury in early October against Florida on his first carry. While he's handled third-down duties, he needs to become a better pass-catcher and pocket protector as a pro. He may not be fast, but there is plenty of burst for inside/outside running. Dowdle has the tape and traits to become a three-down backup or committee running back. NFL.com Comparison: Wayne Gallman

Rico Dowdle battled some injuries at South Carolina but tested well (4.54 40, 38" vert, 10-7 broad) and had some intriguing burst and agility on tape. Could be a day-3 sleeper pic.twitter.com/8I4JkCevjO — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) February 29, 2020

South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum produced 20 reps on the bench press on Friday. Wonnum File: Height - 6-5 Weight - 258 pounds Arms - 34 1/8 inches Hands - 10 1/2 inches NFL.com Evaluation: Wonnum has experience playing standing or with a hand down but is best suited as a rush linebacker in a 3-4. He's not a premium pass rusher but possesses desirable length and slippery body turn to create pressure with secondary rush effort or when activated in a twisting front. He carries decent core strength but might always struggle as a run defender due to below-average bend. His lack of speed and suddenness could work against him and his ceiling might be as a good backup with rotational potential off the edge. NFL.com Comparison: Lorenzo Mauldin

The Joseph Charlton File: Height - 6-4 Weight - 195 pounds Arms - 32 3/8 inches Hands - 8 1/2 inches NFL.com Evaluation: Three-year starter who has shown continued development in all facets as a punter. He has enough leg to flip a field and is adequate as a touch punter. He's not as consistent as NFL teams typically look for and will need to correct that aspect, but he has a shot of making a team.

THURSDAY South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw chose not to work out at the combine due to knee tendinitis and will instead work out at the Gamecocks' Pro Day on March 19. Kinlaw did share some of his story, which you can watch in the video below. Kinlaw File: Height - 6-5 Weight - 324 pounds Arms - 34 7/8 inches Hands - 10 1/2 inches NFL.com Evaluation: For a player with so many elite physical traits, Kinlaw's tape was much more inconsistent than expected. He had moments where he was able to use his size, length and power to overwhelm opponents, but poor pad level and an inability to harness his energy coming off the snap led to body control and balance issues that prevented him from reaching his full potential. He can be a disruptive force along the interior with that explosive first step and freaky physical gifts, but utilizing his heavy hands and plus length as a read-and-react 3-4 end might allow for improved technique, control and consistency. No matter the front, Kinlaw's traits and potential could make him a solid starter early in his career. NFL.com Comparison: Michael Brockers

In Indy for the NFL Combine.. talking to some coaches & scouts here there is a lot of buzz that #SouthCarolina DL Javon Kinlaw is a legit Top-5 talent thanks to his blend of size+agility and fluidity. “That dude is huge. He’s powerful and I love how well he can move.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 26, 2020