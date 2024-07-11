South Carolina and WR Coach Mike Furrey have pulled off a coup, wrenching WR Lex Cyrus from Penn State's backyard, and convincing him to commit to the Gamecocks. Cyrus made his decision today at Susquehanna Township High School and live-streamed it on YouTube.

Cyrus took official visits to both Penn State and South Carolina this summer, visiting State College on May 31st and Columbia on June 7th. From there, Cyrus seemed to be torn between friends and family that wanted him to stay close to home, and venturing out on his own to South Carolina. In the days leading up to his commitment, it was unclear which of those sides would win.

Cyrus has a decent WR frame and excellent speed, competing on Susquehanna's track and field team in the offseason where he clocked a 10.4 100-yard dash time. He has also podiumed twice in the event at the PA state championships, a gold as a SO and a bronze as a JR.

He had an impressive Junior year on the football field that saw him rack up over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs and he has followed that up by showing out at various camps this offseason.

He is a threat with the ball in his hands, and Furrey will now hope to polish up his route running to turn him into a complete WR at the college level. Gamecock fans should be encouraged that Cyrus could certainly outplay his 3-star ranking, and perhaps even elevate that status by the time the 2025 final rankings roll around. It's also a clear signal that Furrey has some recruiting chops and can win big-boy battles, even when the odds are stacked against him.