@GamecockCentral

Shane Beamer's officially made another off the field hire, and it's a big one for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina announced the hire of Derrick Moore, a former football player and motivational speaker, who will join the Gamecocks in a support staff role this season.

Moore's role with the Gamecocks haven't been specified but he did serve as the team chaplain for Georgia Tech recently and could be coming over in a similar role under Beamer.

Moore is known for his public speaking prowess and his Twitter bio says he's able to help bridge a component of strong "culture, team and dynamic that empowers YOU to deliver success."

He is currently on campus and addressed the team as workouts began this week. View the video below.