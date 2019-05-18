The Gamecocks escaped Starkville with a thrilling 10-8 win over Mississippi State Saturday, taking one game in the series and, with Alabama losing, officially clinching a spot in the SEC Tournament.

Brett Kerry, Parker Coyne and the Gamecock offense didn't let that happen.

STARKVILLE, MISS.—South Carolina's season was one loss from being over.

After Brett Kerry pitched the Gamecocks into a three-run lead through six innings, the Gamecock offense sealed the deal in the seventh with Luke Berryhill blasting a three-run homer to left to solidify the win and push the Gamecocks into the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina sneaks in as the No. 12 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play LSU in a single-elimination game Tuesday night.

Kerry (4-1, 2.62 ERA) gave the Gamecocks exactly what they needed tossing 6.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out three, almost willing the Gamecocks to a win and guaranteeing at least a .500 record this season.

The Gamecocks (28-27, 8-22 SEC) took a quick lead in the first on a solo shot from Andrew Eyster before Mississippi State tied the game in the fourth on a leadoff homer from Justin Foscue.

After that, it was almost all South Carolina with the Gamecocks getting three runs on three singles in the fifth before Luke Berryhill launched a three-run shot as part of a four-run seventh inning.

Mississippi State closed the gap in the bottom of that inning, getting two runs back, before Eyster launched his second run of the day, a two-run shot off the batter's eye in center.

The sophomore finished going 3-for-4 with a career-high four RBI in his first multi-home run game.

The middle of South Carolina's order (2-3-4 hitters) combined to go 6-for-13 and three homers with six runs while driving in eight of the team's 10 runs.

South Carolina's pitching made it interesting, though, with Dylan Harley and Parker Coyne combining to give up four runs, but Coyne escaped the jam, getting the tying run to pop up to first base to end the eighth.

Coyne came in and gave up one run but struck out the side in the ninth for his first-career save.

Player of the game: Andrew Eyster finished with four RBI and two homers, giving the Gamecock offense a much needed boost Saturday.

Key moment: With the tying run at the plate, Coyne got cleanup hitter Justin Foscue, who led the team with 14 homers, to pop up to first base and end the biggest late-inning threat.

Up next: The Gamecocks move on to the SEC Tournament where they'll play No. 5 LSU Tuesday night.