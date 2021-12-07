Gamecocks commit Landon Samson makes huge jump in Rivals rankings

South Carolina class of 2022 wide receiver commit Landon Samson is officially a four-star prospect and in the Rivals250, following Rivals' latest update to its rankings. Formerly a three-star prospect, the Southlake (Texas) Carroll standout is now considered the No. 228 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals.

A primary target of Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, Samson committed to the Gamecocks in late June and will sign with the school next week. Samson, who will play in the Texas Class 6A Division I playoff semifinals this weekend, has 44 catches for 752 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season in nine games played (Samson missed some games due to injury). Before enrolling at South Carolina, Samson will compete in the 2022 All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.