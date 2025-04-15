Collin Murray-Boyles Declares For NBA Draft

Collin Murray-Boyles took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to declare for the NBA Draft. Boyles thanked Columbia and Gamecock Nation for shaping him as a player and a person.

Projected as a top-10 pick by some sources, it's likely he will stick with the decision unless his draft stock plummets for some reason, but he does have until June 15th to withdraw his name from consideration.

In two years with the program, CMB averaged 13.8 points and 7 rebounds per game, stats that earned him All-Freshman honors in 2024, and second-team All-SEC in 2025. If Murray-Boyles is indeed taken in the 1st round, he'd be the first Gamecock since Ronaldo Balkman (#20 overall) in 2006 to do so. He'd also be the second player from the Lamont Paris era with the Gamecocks, joining G.G. Jackson who was taken in the 2nd round by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023.