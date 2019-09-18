SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The South Carolina football program added to its 2020 recruiting class Tuesday morning with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Rico Powers to the Gamecocks over finalists Arkansas and Nebraska.

Powers, who played last season at Benedictine High in Savannah, Ga., is now at Atlanta's Hapeville Charter where he's being coached up by head coach Winston Gordon.

Gordon is no stranger to big-time college prospects as his program has consistently sent players to the next level including South Carolina sophomore J.J. Enagbare.

Gordon met with Rivals.com's Chad Simmons about what the Gamecocks are getting in Powers.

"I think, first of all, they're getting a great person," Gordon said. "He's a great kid. He's a yessir, no sir, type kid. He'll do anything for the team. He's very unselfish. One thing that I've learned, just coaching him, is that he's very unselfish and he's willing to put others first and it resonates with how he plays."