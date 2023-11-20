The Kentucky Wildcats were down 10-7 but vying to take the lead from South Carolina with 5:37 remaining in the second quarter. The Wildcats were inside the Gamecocks' red zone and driving toward the goal line. But on 2nd and 13, Gamecocks' sophomore defensive back and local product Nick Emmanwori, a Class of 2022 commit from Irmo High School, came up with the football on a pass intended in the end zone for tight end Izayah Cummings.

The interception was crucial for South Carolina, who scored their second consecutive win over their division rival and stayed alive in the race for bowl eligibility, but the Gamecocks received even more good news on Sunday when Isaiah McClary, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back and former teammate of Emmanwori , signed to Carolina as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO) for the Class of 2024.

On his signing, he told Gamecock Scoop: "I feel great about it all. Being born and raised in Columbia, it's a dream come true. I remember my first ever college football game, when Carolina hosted Kentucky for the Thursday night game in October 2007. I was only one year old at the time. Throughout the years I have been (attending) games at Williams-Brice Stadium. This is where I wanted to be growing up," McClary said.

McClary said he can't wait to play alongside Emmanwori once again, this time wearing Garnet and Black. "Nick is like an older brother to me. I'm glad I've been given the opportunity to play alongside him once again. Really looking forward to it," he said.

McClary received his PWO from the Gamecocks on Nov. 11 after earning offers from instate Division 2 programs Benedict, Limestone, and North Greenville. "That was the big (PWO) I was waiting for. It feels great being given the opportunity to play football at an SEC school and to 'stay home' in the process. I love everything about South Carolina and (the PWO offer) is what I worked so hard to get," he informed recruiting editor, Lee Wardlaw, after hearing of his PWO offer from coach Torrian Gray.

With the signing, the Gamecocks will add depth at the all-important position, McClary joining scholarship pass defenders Kelvin Hunter, Braydon Lee, and Jalewis Solomon to play Beamer Ball in Columbia next season.

McClary is a speedy, physical tackler who plays well in off-man situations and deep coverages, demonstrating excellent tenacity when changing directions, and displaying a wide, controlled range of motion in open space.

Throughout his high school career, McClary was undersized, he said. So he just needed one coach to believe in his abilities. It was Gray, the Gamecocks' assistant, to take the chance on the underrated prospect from just down the road. "I just needed a coach to believe in me, and that was Coach Gray. He has given me the opportunity to play at USC, and now, I just want to prove everyone wrong," McClary said.

Carolina found an early diamond in the rough in the signing of Emmanwori, who only had offers from Charlotte, Georgia Southern, and Richmond before the Gamecocks jumped on him. McClary, who believes he will also be able to contribute to head coach Shane Beamer's program, gave Gamecock Scoop readers a preview of what could be in store for the future in Columbia.

"I really feel like I will catch a lot of people by surprise one day, because I know I'm a great player. Even with me being undersized on the SEC level, I'm ready to show everyone what I can do," he said.