South Carolina's athletic department is taking a few extra steps to enhance it's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The school announced Monday Maria Hickman has been named the Chief Diversity Officer and will "will lead Gamecock Athletics efforts in diversity and inclusion initiatives."

Hickman also currently serves as associate athletics director and senior woman administrator.

"Sports has historically been a leader in bringing people together from different races, religions, cultures and backgrounds," athletic director Ray Tanner said. "We can use the platform that sports give us to support diversity and inclusion initiatives for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Maria will be a great catalyst and facilitator to lead these plans."

Tanner made the announcement public to the athletic staff during a team meeting via Zoom where the focus of the call was to talk about social injustice.

Hickman was then able to talk with the university's interim Chief Diversity Officer—Dr. Tracey Weldon—for roughly 90 minutes and talked about what the university and athletics could do to be more diverse and more inclusive for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

"These are difficult and challenging times for our black student-athletes, coaches and staff," Hickman said. "However, this is the time where we can all take part in helping make a positive change in our world, and I look forward to helping lead our department in those efforts."

