As expected, South Carolina is favored to beat Akron. The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) are favored by 28-points according to VegasInsider.com

The Gamecocks are playing a makeup game against the Zips (4-7, 2-6 MAC) due to the cancellation of their Marshall game in response to Hurricane Florence. Akron also also had a cancellation as their season opener against Nebraska cancelled due to lightning.

South Carolina is currently coming off of a 56-35 loss in their annual rivalry matchup with Clemson, while Akron is coming off of a 49-28 loss to Ohio for their fourth consecutive defeat.

The Gamecocks have been impressive against the spread as of late as they currently have a four-game streak against the spread. During that same stretch, the South Carolina offense has seen an explosion with the Gamecocks averaging almost 40 points per game during that stretch.

Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kick off at Noon and will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel.