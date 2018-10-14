Will Muschamp said Sunday the junior defender will return to full practice sometime over the next week with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team preparing for the final month of the season.

For about a month now, DJ Wonnum's spent practice working with the training staff, trying to rehab and strengthen an ankle that has ligament damage.

"We're not certain about practicing this week but I feel like he'll be able to practice Sunday this week," Muschamp said.

Wonnum, who was injured in the team's season opener, will get the benefit of rehabbing this week without a game on Saturday with the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) heading into their bye week.

That means he'll have another week to get stronger and shake off the rust before South Carolina takes on Tennessee Oct. 27. While he may not practice this week, Muschamp feels confident in getting him back when the Gamecocks start Volunteer prep next week.

"They said he's moving really well. He works out with our training staff during practice and that's where i'm getting all of the reports of how he's running," Muschamp said. "They seem to pleased on how he's coming along."

Wonnum recently began running on grass again, and before that was jogging on a treadmill in a pool as part of the rehab process.

When he returns, the Gamecocks will have at minimum five games remaining with two more potentially after that. Since Wonnum has already played in one game, he could still play in three more, redshirt and retain a year of eligibilty.

Right now Muschamp said the two haven't talked about it and said he knows Wonnum is just itching to get back on the field after missing the last five games.

"Based on the information I'm getting he will be available for Tennessee. I think that's enough. He wants to play; that's a conversation he and I would have, but he wants to play. So he's going to play."

South Carolina will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and get the weekend off before reconvening Sunday to begin work on Tennessee.

