SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS RECRUITING

Texas product Shilo Sanders has the namesake, bloodlines, and size that has contributed to his recent rise in recruiting circles.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder is the son of NFL great Deion Sanders and has earned offers recently from the Florida State and South Carolina football programs.

Sanders had a quick turnaround in electing to take an official visit to Columbia over the weekend, not long after picking up his offer from the Gamecocks staff.

Arriving on Saturday, the three-star product was treated to a full experience on campus beginning with USC's afternoon clash with Texas A&M.