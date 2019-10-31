News More News
Battle Armor: Gamecocks go traditional vs. Vanderbilt

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
The South Carolina football team will wear one of its traditional home uniform combinations for this Saturday night's SEC East matchup with Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks will wear white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants, a uniform combination that was popular throughout the Steve Spurrier era, for the 7:30 contest at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina last wore the uniform in a 49-9 victory over Chattanooga last season.

The Gamecocks announced the combination, as they do every week, with a video on Twitter that can be seen below.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Wide receiver Shi Smith scores a touchdown against Chattanooga last year. (C.J. Driggers/GamecockCentral.com)
{{ article.author_name }}