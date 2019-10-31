The South Carolina football team will wear one of its traditional home uniform combinations for this Saturday night's SEC East matchup with Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks will wear white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants, a uniform combination that was popular throughout the Steve Spurrier era, for the 7:30 contest at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina last wore the uniform in a 49-9 victory over Chattanooga last season.

The Gamecocks announced the combination, as they do every week, with a video on Twitter that can be seen below.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.