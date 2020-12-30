New Orleans (La.) Rummel class of 2021 three-star linebacker Kolbe Fields has the attention of new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and now the Gamecocks have Fields' attention as well.

Beamer and Fields talked on the phone Wednesday afternoon and the Gamecocks' new coach delivered the news of a scholarship offer to the Memphis commitment.

"It was kind of a surprise for me," Field said. "We've been in contact for the last several months but I was waiting on them to hire a head coach and then I was waiting on them to hire a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator and then all of a sudden the head coach was like, 'The more I look up about you, the more I like you as a kid' and I guess that made him go with the move even quicker."