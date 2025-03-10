Two Gamecocks earn men's basketball All-SEC honors

One on the court, one off the court.

Two South Carolina men's basketball players earned all-SEC honors. Collin Murray-Boyles was named a second-team All-SEC player, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk won the conference's scholar athlete of the year award.

Murray-Boyles earned an honor for the second year in a row after making the All-Freshman team last season, and took his game to another level this year. The sophomore forward averaged 16.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, scoring at least 20 points in seven conference game and finishing the regular season with eight double-doubles. He scored a career-high 35 points in a Mar. 2 win over Arkansas, who the Gamecocks will also face in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Bosmans-Verdonk did not play a lot, but will complete his third year of law school at the end of this semester during his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility dating back to his time at Illinois. Bosmans-Verdonk averaged 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in just under eight minutes of action a night.

South Carolina takes on Arkansas at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday in Nashville, with live coverage on SEC Network.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina men's basketball