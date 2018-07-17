GamecockCentral.com

Below is a full list of which ones are competing and how they're doing as the end of July and a return to campus approaches.

Summer is in full swing, which means a handful of Gamecock players and signees are off and competing in summer leagues across the country.

Current roster members

Noah Campbell has been an on-base machine for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Cape Cod League), slashing .386/.456/.643 with 16 RBI and four stolen bases. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Star game on July 22.

Also see: Travon Walker talks in-depth on decision, scheduling visits

Jordan Holladay, who redshirted his freshman year, is slashing .239/.365/.394 with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI for the La Crosse Loggers (Northwoods).

The first of four Gamecocks in the Coastal Plain League, Parker Coyne has pitched eight innings for the Lexington County Blowfish (Coastal Plain) and has a 7.88 ERA and a .242 batting average against.

Also with the Blowfish, TJ Shook is 2-0 in 10 appearances (five starts) wit ha 1.89 ERA and a .230 batting average against. He's struck out 28 compared to just 13 walks.

Also see: Breaking down the Week 3 matchup with Marshall

Cam Tringali is 1-2 in 11 appearances (five starts) for the Blowfish, averaging 7.24 strikeouts per game and has a 7.24 ERA.

The final Gamecock playing in the Coastal Plain League, Mason Streater hit .192 with five RBI, a home run and a stolen base for the Wilmington Sharks.

Also see: Big JUCO product getting closer to a decision

Signees

Andrew Eyster is leading the Valley League batting .439 and has six homers with 23 RBI for the New Market Rebels. He was selected to represent the league in the 2018 Southern Collegiate Showcase

Quintin Perez hit .286 with two RBI in a couple games with the San Luis Obispo Blues (California Collegiate).

Catcher Luke Berryhill hit .278 with four homers and 17 RBI in eight games so far for the Purcellville Cannons (Valley).