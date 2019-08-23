There have been a few standout players this season and a few guys on the move.

The playoff pushes have begun in the majors and the minor league season is close to wrapping up, which means it's time to check in on a few Gamecocks in professional baseball.

Major Leagues

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .214/.297/.518 for the Boston Red Sox and is on a recent power surge with five homers this month. As always, he's still one of the best centerfielders in the American League.

Now pitching for the Minnesota Twins after being traded, Sam Dyson is 5-1 with two saves and a 3.34 ERA this season. He's struggled since the trade, going 1-0 with a 11.12 ERA in seven appearances.

Jordan Montgomery remains on the 60-day injured list rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and could return to the first-place Yankees sometime before the playoffs start.

Steve Pearce is also battling a nagging back injury and hasn't played in almost three months for the Boston Red Sox. He's hitting .180 this season when playing.

Keeping pace in his All-Star season, Whit Merrifield turning into arguably the best player on the Kansas City Royals. He's hitting .299/.351/.478 with 15 homers and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

Justin Smoak is struggling some with the Toronto Blue Jays, hitting just .213/.351/.414 but does have 19 homers and 52 RBI.

In his first full season in the bigs, Christian Walker has turned into an everyday player for the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting .256/.343/.469 with 22 homers and 56 RBI.

Tyler Webb is having a solid season for the St. Louis Cardinals, boasting a 3.35 ERA out of the bullpen and is in a really good stretch with a 1.04 ERA and eight strikeouts in his last 10 appearances.

Triple A

Grayson Greiner is on a rehab assignment with the Toldeo Mud Hens (Detroit) and is hitting .167 with 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games. In the minors this year he's hitting .278/.350/.333.

Max Schrock struggled to start the year but seems to be turning it on lately. Over his last 10 games he's hitting .35 with six RBI to boost his slash line to .267/.357/.369 with 29 RBI this year for the Memphis RedBirds (St. Louis).

Moving quickly through the minors, Wil Crowe is already one step from the major leagues with the Fresno Grizzlies (Washington). He's struggled jumping up a level, starting 0-3 with a 7.07 ERA but is 7-9 this season with a 4.85 ERA, a 1.34 WHIIP and 124 strikeouts.

Peter Mooney is having a good year after changing organizations, hitting .262/.350/.408 with 33 RBI and 36 walks for the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado) and is hitting .310 his last 10 games.

Taylor Widener is on the seven-day IL and hasn't pitched this month for the Reno Aces (Arizona). This year, he's 6-7 with an 8.18 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP.

Double A

Jack Wynkoop is on the Hartford Yard Goats' (Colorado) seven-day IL. In 24 starts this year, he's 7-13, with a 3.56 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP.

Clarke Schmidt, who is two years removed from Tommy John surgery, is already up with the Trenton Thunder (Yankees) and is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA with them with a 1.000 WHIP. In the minors this season, he's 5-5, 3.76 ERA.

After Tyler Johnson started the year on the IL, he's back and pitching with the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), where he hasn't racked up a save yet with a 6.10 ERA. In the minors this season he's 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

John Parke is excelling with the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), sitting currently at 3-3 with a 2.55 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Dom Thompson-Williams is slashing .232/.300/.394 for the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle) with 12 homers and 39 RBI. Over his last 10 games he's hitting .206 with 15 strikeouts.

Moving quick in his second professional year, LT Tolbert is already with the Jackson Generals (Arizona) and is hitting .222/.267/.296 with four RBI in 23 games since getting called up. This year he's hitting .304 with 49 total RBI.

Single A



Braden Webb is on a rehab assignment with the AZL Brewers Gold (Milwaukee). He's missed almost two months of the season and is 2-7 with a 4.92 ERA this year.

Alex Destino is raking for the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox), slashing .303/.386/.476 with 14 bombs and 57 RBI. He's hitting .256 over his last 10 games.

Eddy Demurias is doing much better with the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati), sitting at 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP. Over his last 10 relief appearances, he has a 3.27 ERA and has struck out 20.

After sitting out last season, Cody Morris is 2-0 this season for the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.39 ERA. Over his last 42.1 innings, he's struck out 42 batters.

Jonah Bride is hitting .278/.370/.423 with 10 homers and 56 RBI for the Stockton Ports (Oakland) and is hitting .306 over his last 10.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .294 over his last 10 games for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets), bringing his season slash line to .257/.335/.396 with 10 homers and 61 RBI.

After getting traded in the offseason, Adam Hill is 6-8 for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee) with a 4.01 ERA as a starter.

Madison Stokes is up to .242/.284/.374 this season with 41 RBI for the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia).

In his first pro season, DC Arendas is slashing .194/.319/.377 with 10 homers and 35 RBI for the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Jacob Olson is still adjusting to professional ball, hitting .238/.300/.381 for the Eugene Emeralds (Cubs) with a homer and 12 RBI.

TJ Hopkins is off to a solid start in his pro career, hitting .274/.348/.439 with five homers and 26 RBI for the Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati). He's hit two bombs and driven in eight over his last 10.

Having his best pro season to date, Josh Reagan is 3-2 with a 1.96 ERA as a reliever and has a 1.12 WHIP for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland). Over his last 10 games he's 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA and has struck out 20.

Ridge Chapman is healthy and on a rehab assignment with the AZL Angels (Angels). He's given up four earned runs in three innings and has a 3.33 WHIP.

Reid Morgan is 1-2 this season with a few teams—he's currently with the Everett AquaSox (Seattle)—with a 4.44 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP.

Luke Berryhill is hitting .240/.344/.400 with a homer and five RBI in eight games this year for the Greenville Reds (Cincinnati).