Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Opening Weekend
The WNBA’s opening weekend is in the books, and it was a good one for former Gamecocks.
South Carolina has the third-most players on WNBA rosters, behind UConn and Notre Dame. The Gamecocks are tied with Tennessee with seven players, since both teams can count Te’a Cooper as a former player (some are counting her only as a Baylor player). Rutgers, Maryland, and Duke each have six players.
Here’s a look at how everyone did.
Dallas Wings
Allisha Gray
Sunday vs Atlanta (105-95 loss): 20 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
Tyasha Harris
Sunday vs Atlanta (105-95 loss): 20 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists
Notes: Both Gray and Harris came off the bench. Despite starting all but five games in her first three seasons, by her own request Gray is now Dallas’ top reserve. The move paid off in the first game, as Gray tied for the team-high in scoring and had the best plus/minus on the team. Harris also provided a big spark off the bench, scoring 11 first half points and shooting 3-6 from three. Harris is backing up starter Moriah Jefferson, but just like she did as a freshman, Harris looks ready for the next level.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs New York (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Indiana (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Las Vegas (6:00 pm, ESPN2)
Indiana Fever
Tiffany Mitchell
Saturday vs Washington (101-76 loss): 29 minutes (S), 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1-7 from three
Notes: The Fever wanted Mitchell to help space the floor and provide some three-point shooting. She got the looks but couldn’t find her stroke, and the Fever struggled offensively. They are without Lauren Cox (COVID-19), and are counting on her ability as a distributor to help find a flow on offense.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Phoenix (7:00 pm), Friday vs Dallas (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Atlanta (4:00 pm)
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson
Sunday vs Chicago (88-86 loss): 30 minutes (S), 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists
Notes: A’ja Wilson did A’ja Wilson things for the Aces, who lost a nailbiter to Chicago. Wilson and veteran Angel McCoughtry (25 points) formed a potent 1-2 scoring punch and Wilson looked like an MVP candidate.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Atlanta (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Dallas (6:00 pm, ESPN2)
Los Angeles Sparks
Te’a Cooper
Saturday vs Phoenix (99-76 loss): 16 minutes, 10 points, 2 assists 2 steals
Notes: Cooper had a strong debut for the Sparks, who may have had the most impressive win of the weekend.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Chicago (8:00 pm), Thursday vs Connecticut (10:00 pm, ESPN), Saturday vs Seattle (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Minnesota Lynx
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Sunday vs Connecticut (77-69 win): DNP - CD
Notes: The Lynx used a big fourth quarter to come from behind and win going away, but it was enough for Herbert Harrigan to get into the game.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Seattle (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Thursday vs Chicago (8:00 pm), Saturday vs Connecticut (4:00 pm)
Washington Mystics
Alaina Coates
Saturday vs Indiana (101-76 win): 18 minutes, 6 points, 9 rebounds, assist, steal
Notes: It was a good showing for both the Mystics and Coates. The Mystics showed that even without Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud, and LaToya Sanders, they are still contenders. Coates showed she has something to offer. She didn’t put up superstar numbers, but she was effective and provided much needed depth.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Connecticut (7:00 pm), Thursday vs Seattle (6:00 pm, ESPN), Saturday vs Chicago (6:00 pm)