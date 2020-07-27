The WNBA’s opening weekend is in the books, and it was a good one for former Gamecocks.

South Carolina has the third-most players on WNBA rosters, behind UConn and Notre Dame. The Gamecocks are tied with Tennessee with seven players, since both teams can count Te’a Cooper as a former player (some are counting her only as a Baylor player). Rutgers, Maryland, and Duke each have six players.

Here’s a look at how everyone did.

Dallas Wings

Allisha Gray

Sunday vs Atlanta (105-95 loss): 20 minutes, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

Tyasha Harris

Sunday vs Atlanta (105-95 loss): 20 minutes, 13 points, 4 assists

Notes: Both Gray and Harris came off the bench. Despite starting all but five games in her first three seasons, by her own request Gray is now Dallas’ top reserve. The move paid off in the first game, as Gray tied for the team-high in scoring and had the best plus/minus on the team. Harris also provided a big spark off the bench, scoring 11 first half points and shooting 3-6 from three. Harris is backing up starter Moriah Jefferson, but just like she did as a freshman, Harris looks ready for the next level.

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs New York (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Indiana (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Sunday vs Las Vegas (6:00 pm, ESPN2)