Gamecocks Land 4-Star Fort Mill ATH Sequel Patterson

Fort Mill, SC native Sequel Patterson has officially committed to South Carolina, choosing the Gamecocks over finalists Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.

The 4-star athlete/wide receiver becomes a cornerstone addition to Shane Beamer's 2026 recruiting class, representing a significant victory in keeping elite in-state talent home. Patterson's commitment provides immediate momentum for a program that has consistently emphasized building a fence around South Carolina prospects.

Patterson's decision to stay home represents a major recruiting victory for Beamer's staff, beating out SEC East rivals Georgia and Tennessee along with Kentucky for his services. The Fort Mill, SC Indian Land HS standout had legitimate opportunities to leave the state but chose to remain in Columbia.

Standing at 6-foot-2 with elite speed and route-running ability, Patterson brings exceptional versatility to the Gamecocks' offense. His athletic profile allows him to line up at multiple positions and create mismatches, making him an ideal fit for South Carolina's system under offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

Patterson's commitment comes after a June full of exciting official visit weekends and several yet to be announced #WelcomeHome's.