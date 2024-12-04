Gamecocks Land Another 4-star DT On Signing Day

It's rare in this environment that there's truly an NSD surprise, but my intel flipped back and forth several times the last couple of weeks on where Covington, GA 4-star DT Christian Ingram would ink his name. To make matters more difficult, we knew it would be "SC", but weren't sure if it would be Southern California or South Carolina. All of that was cleared up this morning when Ingram announced his decision on Instagram Live.

Ingram becomes the 2nd last-minute DT addition to the 2025 class, with JUCO DT Zavion Hardy flipping to South Carolina earlier today. It's easy to see how Clayton White and the defensive staff were able to convince both that there was room for early playing time, with several long-time veterans running out of eligibility at the position for the Gamecocks following this season.

The 6'6" 285 lb Peach State 4-star is already built to make an impact, and can only have that frame boosted once he gets on campus. He visited So Cal last weekend, and South Carolina the week before, both officially, and many wondered if the Trojans had made him an offer he simply couldn't refuse.

Instead, the Gamecocks seemingly hold on and should get a bump in the team rankings following the addition.



