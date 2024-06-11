Recruiting momentum is officially in full force for the 2025 class, after the Gamecocks landed their second commitment in as many days today with the announcement of Long County High School DB Christopher Hatfield. The 6'2" 185 lb DB has prototypical size and attributes but isn't yet ranked on Rivals, due to his recruitment only recently picking up around the country. In the last few months, he's picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Miami (OH), App. State and South Carolina.

In 2023, Hatfield took snaps at WR and CB, along with participating on the basketball court, for Long County, showcasing his athleticism. Despite splitting time, he scored 5 TDs offensively and hauled in 3 INTs on defense.

DB Coach Torrian Gray has built a track record of finding under-the-radar DBs and turning them into SEC starters, including Nick Emmanwori, Judge Collier, and DQ Smith, all of whom were unranked when Gray offered, and now have shown they belong on the field in the best conference in America.

It remains to be seen if Hatfield has the same upside, but at this point I think Gray has earned the benefit of the doubt, and Hatfield still has a senior season ahead of him to garner even more attention.