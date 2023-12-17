South Carolina football added to its defensive backfield depth in the transfer portal, and it is a name Gamecock fans should be very familiar with.

Shane Beamer and his staff officially added Gerald Kilgore, a defensive back from Tennessee Tech and the brother of current South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore.

Gerald still has three years of eligibility left after starting his career at FCS Tennessee Tech, where he transitioned from quarterback to corner and finished the season with 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups in eight games.

Kilgore will help a South Carolina defensive backfield facing a lot of turnover. His brother Jalon will be back along with safeties Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith, but the Torrian Gray's secondary has already lost starting cornerback Marcellas Dial to the NFL Draft alongg with depth pieces Kajuan Banks and Isaiah Norris to the transfer portal.

