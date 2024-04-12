Make that three 2025 commitments this week for Shane Beamer as he's got the spring recruiting period officially rolling for the Gamecocks. Today, in-state DE Anthony Addison made his decision after a round of spring visits over the last month or so. Addison, a 6'4" 215 lbs Junior out of Sumter High School, chose the Gamecocks over offers from Cinncinati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, West Virginia, and more.

Last season, Addison was a menace to offensive backfields, compiling 6 sacks, 1 FF, a safety, and 24.5 TFL on the way to 96 total tackles. He's already got a solid frame that will fill out even further when he enters a college weight program, something he's planning to do as early as December as an early enrollee.

Addison is ranked as the #1 DE in South Carolina, and the #5 overall Palmetto State prospect. He's the #26 ranked DE in the nation, but could perhaps move up with a strong senior season, with his recruitment only picking up heavily in the last year or so.

He's spent a lot of time already with his hand in the dirt at the high school level, and he has good bend and maneuverability for someone his size. It's also notable that he's a bit young for his grade, and he will continue to grow over the next couple of years under the Gamecocks' tutelage.

Addison is set to take an official visit to South Carolina on June 21st, where he can now try to peer recruit some of the other players on campus that weekend. For a full list of summer official visits so far, check out this post.