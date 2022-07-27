Gamecocks Launch Streaming Platform, Gamecocks+

The University of South Carolina announced a unique streaming platform today via the Athletic Department. Full release:

GAMECOCKS+ STREAMING COMING IN 2022-23

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Athletics and the Gamecock Club are partnering with Sport & Story to launch Gamecocks+, a subscription streaming platform featuring brand new video content that brings South Carolina fans even closer to the teams, student-athletes, and coaches they love.

All Gamecock Club members will get a free subscription, and all other subscribers will also receive Gamecock Club membership.

Launching this fall, Gamecocks+ will feature original storytelling content - above and beyond the already high-level video that fans have come to expect and enjoy - including new, never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews, archival footage showcasing iconic moments, and news and information. Content will be consumable wherever South Carolina fans want to watch, including web, mobile and, later this fall, all major OTT ("over-the-top") streaming apps like AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Android.

Fans who are not already members of the Gamecock Club can subscribe to Gamecocks+ for $100 per year - with a monthly billing option available for only $8.33/month - to gain access to the exclusive content and receive Gamecock Club benefits at the Roost level, including a membership card, access to a variety of discounts through the Garnet Market, and more.

"We are excited to partner with Sport & Story to provide an innovative platform that will deliver compelling and interesting content on our student-athletes, coaches and athletics programs to our Gamecock Club members," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "I believe Gamecocks+ will give our great fans an opportunity to see and learn about the tremendous achievements of everyone in our programs."

Gamecocks+ is a partnership between South Carolina Athletics and Sport & Story, the group that has partnered with premiere college athletics departments to create subscription platforms as well as produce premium storytelling content for ESPN, HBO, and other national media outlets. Additionally, industry-leading design and engineering firm WMT Digital led the build for the new platform and user experience.

"We could not be more excited to partner with the team at South Carolina to build a content and membership platform for Gamecock fans across the globe," Sport & Story President Bo Mattingly said. "Beginning this fall, the student-athletes, coaches, and programs will have the ability to connect with fans and share their stories like never before. We can't wait to get started."Bringing Gamecocks+ to life is a continuation of our mission to elevate digital content strategy across innovative athletic departments looking to take their fan bases and communities into the future."

For more information on Gamecocks+ visit GamecocksOnline.com/plus

For more information on the Gamecock Club, visit TheGamecockClub.com

Gamecocks+ will feature a full menu of episodic content featuring all of South Carolina Athletics, including:

The Follow: An all-access pass that lets you go behind the scenes with each of your favorite South Carolina programs before, during, and after the games.

Gamecocks Access: Short form behind-the-scenes segments featuring mic'd up student-athletes and coaches.

Gamecocks Film Room: Segments featuring current coaches and guest analysts breaking down plays and players.

Face-To-Face: Up close and personal one-on-one interviews with South Carolina student-athletes, coaches and newsmakers.

My Time: Storytelling content that spotlights the biggest names and personalities in South Carolina Athletics.

Gamecocks Rewind: Celebrate the greatest games, plays, and moments from the storied history of South Carolina sports.

The Vault: Documentaries featuring the stories and personalities from South Carolina Athletics history.

The Cock-A-Doodle Brew: A daily email reader about everything Gamecocks Athletics, arriving in your inbox every morning just in time for your first cup of coffee.

About Sport & Story

Sport & Story has partnered with athletic departments across the country to produce award-winning storytelling content that gives fans unprecedented access into their teams on and off the field. Sport & Story has launched subscription platforms at schools including Arkansas and Oklahoma State in addition to producing special features seen on ESPN, HBO, CBS and the SEC Network.

About WMT

WMT is a growing technology and engineering firm that is obsessed with solving problems and delivering results for our partners. The full-service agency consists of a team of engineers, designers and developers committed to using technology to solve complex problems. By examining user behavior through search patterns and usage data, the company builds one-of-a-kind digital products that inspire action and drive results. WMT crafts custom solutions that meaningfully impact fan engagement, recruiting, ticket sales, fundraising, and more. Many of the most respected names in college athletics partner with WMT for unique technology deployments, including SECSports.com and member institutions Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. For more information, visit wmt.digital.