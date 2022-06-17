Gamecocks Look To Continue DMV Connection With 2024 TE Luca Puccinelli
Luca Puccinelli is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound Class of 2024 standout tight end hailing from Benedictine High School in Richmond, Virginia with P5 offers from Duke, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news