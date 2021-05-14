As of Friday, South Carolina is still in the running to host postseason games at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks were one of 20 programs the NCAA announced as potential regional sites for the tournament, meaning they still have a shot at being one of the top 16 seeds and being a host when the Field of 64 is unveiled May 31 at noon.

If they do ultimately host, it would be the first time since 2016 South Carolina will have hosted a regional when the Gamecocks ended up a top 16 seed and hosting a Super Regional.

South Carolina's RPI is a big reason why with the Gamecocks are still in the running, sitting at No. 15 entering this weekend's series against Kentucky.

Currently both D1Baseball and Baseball America project the Gamecocks as a No. 2 seed in a regional with D1Baseball having South Carolina at East Carolina and Baseball America putting them in the Arizona regional.

South Carolina is 3-7 in its last 10 games and has lost the last three league series, making this stretch of games and the SEC Tournament pivotal for the team's hosting resume.

The Gamecocks have seven regular season games left, starting with a three-game series at RPI No. 52 this weekend starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

They'll finish their midweek slate Tuesday against Appalachian State (No. 202) before finishing with a three-game series at home against RPI No. 8 Tennessee.