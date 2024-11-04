Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer

South Carolina has its first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend with the addition of Peach State ATH Peyton Dyer. The 6'1" 190 lbs ATH plays both WR and CB for Duluth High School, but he's expected to play DB at the next level. His recruitment has taken off lately, with offers from UGA, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, and NC State.

Torrian Gray and the Gamecocks offered Dyer back in September and he's taken two trips for South Carolina home games this fall, including the big win over #10 Texas A&M this past weekend.

According to MaxPreps, Dyer has compiled 70 total tackles this season, along with an interception and two forced fumbles. He becomes the 6th commitment for the 2026 class which is already ranked in the top 10 in the Rivals' team rankings.



