Advertisement

in other news

How Maryam Dauda took a risk, and found a new home

How Maryam Dauda took a risk, and found a new home

On Maryam Dauda, the risk of leaving home and how she found a new home in Columbia.

 • Alan Cole
Players of the Game vs Texas A&M

Players of the Game vs Texas A&M

P.O.T.G.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Shane Beamer updates Mazeo Bennett Jr.'s injury status after Texas A&M win

Shane Beamer updates Mazeo Bennett Jr.'s injury status after Texas A&M win

The update on Mazeo Bennett Jr's status.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina 'Put it together' in identity win over Texas A&M

South Carolina 'Put it together' in identity win over Texas A&M

The Gamecocks manhandled Texas A&M up front. Just like they always said they would.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies

Rocket Sanders' fumble 

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander

in other news

How Maryam Dauda took a risk, and found a new home

How Maryam Dauda took a risk, and found a new home

On Maryam Dauda, the risk of leaving home and how she found a new home in Columbia.

 • Alan Cole
Players of the Game vs Texas A&M

Players of the Game vs Texas A&M

P.O.T.G.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Shane Beamer updates Mazeo Bennett Jr.'s injury status after Texas A&M win

Shane Beamer updates Mazeo Bennett Jr.'s injury status after Texas A&M win

The update on Mazeo Bennett Jr's status.

 • Alan Cole
Published Nov 4, 2024
Gamecocks Pick Up 2026 Commitment From ATH Peyton Dyer
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb

South Carolina has its first announced commitment following a big recruiting weekend with the addition of Peach State ATH Peyton Dyer. The 6'1" 190 lbs ATH plays both WR and CB for Duluth High School, but he's expected to play DB at the next level. His recruitment has taken off lately, with offers from UGA, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, and NC State.

Torrian Gray and the Gamecocks offered Dyer back in September and he's taken two trips for South Carolina home games this fall, including the big win over #10 Texas A&M this past weekend.

According to MaxPreps, Dyer has compiled 70 total tackles this season, along with an interception and two forced fumbles. He becomes the 6th commitment for the 2026 class which is already ranked in the top 10 in the Rivals' team rankings.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement