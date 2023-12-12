The Gamecocks have found their first RB depth piece for this portal cycle in North Texas RB Oscar Adaway. The 5'10" 219 lbs Junior should have two years of eligibility remaining after a RS Freshman year, and the 2020 COVID year. He's coming off of his most productive season, compiling 123 carries for 738 yards and 6 TDs for the Mean Green in 2023. It's an even more impressive stat line when you consider he was the second option behind a 1,000-yard RB in Ayo Adeyi.

Adaway has a lot of potential with explosive burst in a good-sized frame and likely will be in a timeshare at South Carolina as well, who have learned over the last couple of years just how important RB depth can be. The Gamecocks will continue to pursue Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders and it's likely they add a total of 3 RBs this cycle.

Still, Adaway is a great first addition to the room and should make an immediate impact when he arrives on campus. Adaway finished 15th in North Texas history with 1,935 rushing yards.

He never hit the 1,000-yard mark in a season but went over 500 yards three times. He struggled with multiple injuries which limited him at times over the last 3 seasons, but has consistently been productive as long as he's been healthy, and the Gamecocks are hoping his injury lucky will turn in Columbia.