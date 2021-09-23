Gamecocks receiver still out against Kentucky

South Carolina will be without receiver Xavier Legette again this weekend against Kentucky, Shane Beamer said on his weekly call-in show.

Earlier this week Beamer said Legette, who didn't travel last week to Georgia, had a traffic accident and was still dealing with some scrapes there. Legette will miss now his second straight game.

Legette missed the last four games of 2020 dealing with another injury and has struggled to get consistent snaps because of that.

He played in the first two games this season, not registering a reception, and has 16 career receptions for 193 yards and a score.

Beamer also updated Luke Doty's status, saying the quarterback wasn't held back at all this week and the Gamecocks expect him and Zeb Noland (hand) ready to go this weekend.

Beamer mentioned Doty wasn't 100 percent still just a month off his foot injury but wasn't limited this week. Doty came in after teh first series against Georgia after Noland's injury and ended the night completing 13-of-26 for 153 yards, a touchdown and one interception.

The Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC) take on Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at 7 p.m. Saturday night.