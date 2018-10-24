The Gamecocks, who went on a run that finished one game away from Omaha last year, unveiled their 2019 schedule Wednesday with plenty of big games on it.

South Carolina's quest to get back to the Super Regionals and ultimately the College World Series officially has a start date.

The season will start Feb. 15 with a three-game series at Founders Park against Liberty and will be the first of four series against non-conference opponents.

They will play 18 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament this year.

They'll play Utah Valley before the annual Reedy River Rivalry against Clemson March 1-3 before concluding non-conference play with Valparasio. The rivalry series against Clemson starts in the upstate this year and will have the neutral site game at Fluor Field on Saturday before concluding the series in Columbia.

The Gamecocks will start SEC play hosting Georgia March 15-17 and will also have home conference series against Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas A&M. They'll hit the road in the SEC for series at Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Missouri.

Three of the four SEC West teams on the docket are different than the ones last year. The Gamecocks last played Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State in 2017.

They'll play four neutral site games, including two at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte; April 2 against N.C. State and two weeks later, April 16, in the annual rivalry game against North Carolina.

The Gamecocks will also travel to play Charleston Southern at SRP Park in North Augusta on April 23.

