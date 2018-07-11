GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina set a new record Wednesday for First-Year academic honor role members with over 100 first-year student athletes making the list released by the conference.

In total, 101 Gamecock student-athletes made the list, the highest total at South Carolina in the award's history. The 101 honorees are the second-most in the SEC.

To get on the academic honor role, a student-athlete must have a 3.0 GPA over the course of their first year on campus.

Of the 19 sports South Carolina offers, 17 had an athlete receive honors with15 having multiple players on the honor role.

According to a release by the university athletic department, 956 SEC student-athletes made the list.

To see the full list of South Carolina honorees, click here.